Niagara men's basketball to play at Syracuse in December

Patrick Beilein's first season as head coach of the Niagara University men's basketball team will include at least one marquee matchup.

Niagara announced Monday that it will play a nonconference game against Syracuse University on Dec. 28 at the Carrier Dome, with a tipoff time to be announced.

The Purple Eagles will meet the Orange for the first time since Dec. 30, 2000, when Syracuse, then ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, defeated Niagara 95-69 at the Carrier Dome.

This will be the 82nd meeting between Niagara and Syracuse since the two teams first met in the 1909-10 season. Syracuse leads the all-time series 53-28. Niagara earned its last win against Syracuse on Feb. 25, 1976, under head coach Frank Layden.

Niagara will face an ACC opponent for the second time in as many seasons. The Purple Eagles defeated Pitt 71-70 on Dec. 3, 2018, at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.