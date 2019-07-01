Niagara Falls doctor pleads guilty to sexual contact with male patient

A doctor who was accused of having oral sex with a 17-year-old male patient in his Niagara Falls office pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Monday in City Court.

Dr. Robert L. Bull, 64, of Lewiston, will have to relinquish his medical license and register as a sex offender, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced.

Bull pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sexual act and is to be sentenced Sept. 10 by Judge James J. Faso Jr. The crime occurred during the victim's March 27 medical appointment at the Golisano Center for Community Health, operated by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said the victim consented to the plea offer.

"The Niagara Falls Police Department’s immediate response in this matter resulted in the discovery of key items of evidence to supplement and corroborate the young victim’s disclosure concerning this sexual assault charge," Wojtaszek said in a news release.