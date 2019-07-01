New Buffalo School Board faces first big vote – its president

The school board election in Buffalo ended almost two months ago, but the politicking isn’t quite over.

At least two of the members, Sharon Belton-Cottman and Louis Petrucci, have been jockeying for the role of board leader to replace outgoing President Barbara Seals Nevergold.

That will be the first order of business for the incoming board at a reorganization meeting in City Hall on Monday after the nine new members are sworn into office. The vote that might well split members along racial lines.

“I am interested,” Petrucci said. “I was hoping to bring my experience as past board president to build upon the success this district has had, while realizing we need to improve our areas of deficiencies.”

“I think I’d be a better president than Lou,” said Belton-Cottman, noting she is retired and can put in the time. “Granted, this is considered a part-time position, but the needs of the district require a full-time commitment.”

As just one of nine votes, the board president, in some ways, is a ceremonial figure with the unenviable job of keeping a historically factious board civil and on task.

But the role also carries a certain political prestige as the public face of the board, while helping Superintendent Kriner Cash steer the conversation on education in the city.

This first decision quickly sets the tone for the new board and signals early alliances based on who votes for whom – a topic of discussion behind the scenes since the night of the May 7 election.

Belton-Cottman and Petrucci have been active board members, both seasoned and knowledgeable about the complexities of the urban school district.

Belton-Cottman, the board’s most veteran member, has represented the Ferry District since 2011, has been serving as a board vice president and was unopposed in this year’s election.

Petrucci served on the school board from 2007 to 2013, including a year as board president. He was appointed in 2018 to fill the vacancy in the Park District and won a new term in the May election.

Despite their experience, however, their peers have privately raised questions about both. One question is whether Petrucci’s job in city government – he is assistant director of permit and inspection services – will mean more outside influence from City Hall. Another is whether Belton-Cottman's feisty disposition – she's not afraid to butt heads with other members – can unify a new board.

One big concern is that the votes for board president might end up falling along racial lines – Petrucci is white, Belton-Cottman is African American – which would make for an inauspicious beginning for a new board trying to find its way. African Americans hold four of the nine board seats.

“There certainly has been some politics that have surfaced in an attempt to influence how members vote,” said Larry Scott, who won an at-large seat. “It’s definitely a topic that is on people’s minds and is being discussed.”

“I am undecided,” Scott said. “I want to be part of a board focused on school and student outcomes, not personalities, not personal agendas, so that’s what I’m going to be looking for.”

Terrance Heard, another new at-large board member, also acknowledged the power struggle, but said he was undecided, too.

Heard said he would like to hear more from the two about their goals for the board, then cast his vote based on who has the time and track record to follow through.

Heard also indicated that another board member may now be in the mix for the presidency. But he declined to name the potential third candidate.

“It’s going back and forth right now,” Heard said Wednesday. “As of yesterday, I heard it might be someone else.”