Natale’s ‘The Savoy’ model provides flexibiIity, plenty of space for a family

The Horizons Tour of Homes, presented by the Buffalo Niagara Builders’ Association, is set for the weekends of July 18-21 and July 25-28.

‘The Savoy,’ by Natale Builders is getting some finishing touches before the public tour.

Located at 100 Avalon Meadows in East Amherst, Jessica Wallace of Natale Builders notes that there are only three home sites remaining in the Avalon Meadows community. The home is located close to the I-990 and Transit Road. Casey Middle and Williamsville North schools are just down the street.

The model home has 4-5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths for a total of 2,737 square feet of living space. The flexibility of the plan means depending on the buyers’ need, the home can be configured in different ways. For instance, this model shows a first floor bedroom which could easily be used as a den/office or sitting room. Upstairs, the master bedroom features an adjacent sitting room to create more of a master bedroom wing, but the room could also be closed off to make another bedroom or used as a craft room, child’s playroom, etc.

The home’s handsome facade features upgraded shake siding and stacked stone. Guests enter from the covered front porch into an impressive two-story foyer.

On the left, stairs lead to the second floor. To the right is the formal dining room, which could also be a flex space, as there is a dinette area just off the kitchen that could be used for all occasions.

Straight back, the two story great room and adjacent kitchen/dinette create an open floor plan that works for a family, as well as entertaining.

The gourmet kitchen has Aristokraft cabinets and beautiful white quartz countertops. The island has an undermount sink for easy cleaning, along with seats for casual dining. A unique white tile backsplash along with the white cabinets and countertops creates a clean and bright kitchen. Just off the kitchen is the dinette with sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard.

The adjacent two story great room with hardwood flooring and dramatic wall of windows has a gas fireplace and chic tile facade that’s flanked by built-in cabinets.

Just off the great room is guest bedroom, but this could be flexed to a homeowner’s needs.

A large mudroom off the garage provides a ton of storage and creates a welcome transition into the rest of the home. There is also a half bath with a unique tile wall on the first floor.

At the top of the stairs on one side of the home is the large master bedroom with built-in shelving and seating. A huge ensuite master bath has an upgraded custom tile walk-in shower with seating and dual sink vanity. The toilet is compartmentalized for privacy and there is a large walk-in closet with shelving. The sitting room and second floor laundry room complete that side of the home.

On the other side of the home are two more bedrooms that share another full bath with a tub/shower arrangement. The model shows two sinks, but the plan could include a linen closet in place of one sink. Bedrooms are carpeted with tile in the baths and laundry room.

The Savoy also has items that may not be seen, but are just as important in keeping utility costs low: a certified Energy Star 3.1 rated home, R49 insulated ceilings, R21 insulated walls, a high efficiency thermal envelope and Thermatru front door.

Also included with the base prices is a fully graded and seeded lot, front bed landscaping, Andersen windows, a designer garage door, Moen and Kohler plumbing fixtures, central air and architectural trim and window casings.

The base price for The Savoy model is $529,900. The home at 100 Avalon Meadows is shown with upgrades and priced at $569,900. Among other upgrades are shake siding, balcony railing and spindles, closet shelving, a frameless shower door, cubbies and bench in the mudroom, built-in cabinets in the great room, master bedroom and second floor laundry.

In addition to the Avalon Meadows single family home, Natale Builders is building patio homes in the Chateaus at Avalon Meadows for those who seek a maintenance-free lifestyle.

For the Horizons Tour of Homes, Natale Builders will also show homes at 21 Nicole Court in East Amherst and 5572 Cooper Ridge, located in Hamburg. For more information, call (716) 580-3318 or visit natalebuilders.com.