My View: Milk boxes, cuss words along my paper route

By Fred Hartrick

When was the last time your morning newspaper was delivered by a high school kid on his balloon tire bike with a huge oversized basket in front that held the 75 daily and the 120 Sunday editions?

That was my job during high school, from 1950-54, when I delivered the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

On my morning paper route one Sunday, with my dog Wimpy on the job for the entire 3-mile route, we delivered our last Courier-Express and she jumped into the now empty paper basket for the bike ride home. She wasn’t in there long when a large rat ran across the road in front of us. She exited the bike basket, and off they both went into a customer’s side yard with the rat diving into a cellar window well. I knew I had to do something.

Spotting a large brick farther up in the garden, I threw it at the cornered rat, only to have it bounce off his back and smash through the basement window into the house. Despite the early hour, I decided I had to awaken the owner and inform him of the rat and broken window. He sleepily understood, accepted my apology and disposed of said rat. Wimpy was lauded by all, praised for living up to her rat terrier breed and was rewarded for her “catch” with a large breakfast when we got home.

On another Sunday, while attempting to work the thick paper into yet another milk box already filled with empty bottles, I accompanied my efforts with a few colorful and definitely NOT Sunday-go-to-meeting words. After finally squeezing the paper into the full milk box, I closed the door carefully with no evident bottle breakage and, still fuming, got on my bike.

Glancing over to the small side garden, I heard a voice say, “Good morning, Fred.” There was the homeowner out doing some early gardening chores and obviously not wearing any earplugs. I never got another tip from him when collecting but at least he never told my mom either about the colorful language he had heard coming from my mouth that Sunday morning.

One day I was collecting payment for my delivered papers (there was no such thing as paying by mail back then) and was invited in by the customer and her husband for some milk and cookies. Yes, that was done in those days without any fear or concern by either customer or paperboy. We sat at the kitchen table and chatted about pleasant things and finally said our goodbyes. I wondered why they had wanted to talk with me then and later reasoned why. Their son, who was probably only three or four years older than I was, had just lost his life in the military service. For a few moments, I had unknowingly served some small consolation to them during their time of grief.

All of this came together in the spring of senior year when I was awarded a $3,000 Frank Gannett Newspaperboy Scholarship for college, along with the appropriate headlines and accompanying front-page story in the next issue of the paper I had been delivering all those years.

One of the things that made me so proud during these years of newspaper delivery was that I never had to ask my dad for an allowance since my paperboy earnings were sufficient to cover the expenses of a high school student back then.

I would do it all over again, including that tough squeeze of the big editions into those tiny milk boxes already loaded with empties. When was the last time you used a milk box, or even saw one?

Fred Hartrick is a retired athletic director from SUNY Buffalo State.