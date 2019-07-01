Michael L. Guiliani, 77, police officer, business owner

June 5, 1942 – June 29, 2019

Michael L. Guiliani, of Niagara Falls, a retired police officer and business owner, died June 29 in Mercy Hospital. He was 77.

Born in Norway, Mich., he came to Niagara Falls with his family as a child and was a member of the first class to graduate from Niagara Wheatfield High School in 1960.

He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966, attaining the rank of sergeant.

Mr. Guiliani worked as a security guard for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad, now CSX, in Niagara Falls and Buffalo, then became a police officer in the Town of Niagara, where his late brother Gary served as a patrolman and later as chief.

He was a co-owner of the former Towne Upholstery with his late brother-in-law, Robert Brovata, and later retired from the Town of Niagara as a maintenance worker.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He was a 30-year member of the LaSalle Sportsmen’s Club.

He was a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Niagara Active Hose Company.

His wife of 51 years, the former Jean M. Castricone, died in 2018.

Survivors include a son, Michael J.; a daughter, Cindy M. Cracknell; a brother, Leon; a sister, Darlene Brovata; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent de Paul Parish at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2799 Military Road, Niagara Falls.