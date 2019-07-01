Marrano unveils exclusive new villas/condos in Williamsville

Upscale living meets affordability at Villas at Windstone, a new Marrano community in Williamsville, featuring exclusive condominiums.

Boasting the ultimate trifecta of location, design and value, these luxury homes are a great fit for those in search of comfortable, carefree living.

“We understand that homebuyers have unique needs depending on their lifestyle,” said David DePaolo, executive vice president of land development, Marrano Homes. “That’s why we offer such a diverse portfolio of new home designs and communities. Whether you’re a young professional or newly retired couple, Villas at Windstone is a great option for those looking for upscale, maintenance-free living at an affordable value.”

Situated along the Onondaga Escarpment, Villas at Windstone is just steps from the Country Club of Buffalo and minutes from boutique shopping and charming restaurants in the Village of Williamsville. In addition to its historic, popular location, Villas at Windstone has condominium status, offering homeowners significant property tax savings, as well as a home owners association to maintain landscaping, grass cutting, snow removal and more.

All Windstone condominiums feature modern, open floor plans, a perfectly-sized kitchen with an eat-in dinette and pantry closet, a spacious living room with a electric fireplace, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and convenient laundry access.

Additional deluxe amenities include a covered patio area and garage space for one car. For those concerned about privacy, Marrano purposefully used concrete wall construction for optimum soundproofing in all condominiums.

Interested homebuyers can visit Marrano’s professionally decorated Villas at Windstone model home, located at 299-D Northill Drive, to get an idea of the layout and design options available.

Enter the model and you’ll be immediately impressed by its remarkable, contemporary design and professionally decorated floorplan.

An array of trending features, including color schemes, appliances and materials, leave a lasting impression and the nine-foot ceilings keep the villas bright and airy.

A modern kitchen, boasting stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a large island, opens into a cozy living room diffused with plenty of natural light compliments of two glass doors that lead to the patio.

A contemporary electric fireplace warms the living room, topped with a sleek, white mantle and ceramic tile surround. Two unique glass cabinets flank the fireplace, giving residents a decorative storage option, while the adjacent patio is the perfect spot to enjoy a morning coffee or evening cocktail.

A hallway of natural hardwood leads guests to a nice-sized second bedroom, with access to a full bathroom with modern fixtures and a sleek design.

At the end of the hall, the master suite is particularly inviting with soft lighting from large windows, a large walk-in closet and a contemporary master bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower.

“In true Marrano form, we’ve thought through every detail of our Villas at Windstone community,” added DePaolo. “Because we know the difference is in the details and that’s what sets this community apart.”

Marrano’s Villas at Windstone are priced from the $240s to $270s. On top of that value, Marrano is running a Grand Opening Special for a limited time that includes stainless steel kitchen appliances at no extra charge.

“Why rent when you can own,” added DePaolo. “With today’s extraordinary low mortgage interest rates of only 3.875 percent, there has never been a better time to buy.”

The Villas at Windstone model, located at 299-D Northill Drive, is open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can enter off Main Street, just east of Youngs Road, or off Sheridan Drive.

In addition to Villas at Windstone, homebuyers can visit Marrano’s neighboring model center at Townhomes at Windstone, located within the same community.

For more information, please call Tom VanNortwick at (716) 809-8682 or visit marrano.com.