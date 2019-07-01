Man who went on Niagara Falls crime 'rampage' takes plea deal

Michael A. Hurd, who went on what prosecutors have called a "rampage" Nov. 3 in Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to two felonies Monday and is expected to plead guilty to a third later.

Hurd, 39, admitted stealing a 2011 Nissan Sentra whose owner left it running while picking up food at a Chinese restaurant on Pine Avenue in the Falls. He then drove the car to the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard, where he stole the purse of a woman leaving the store and knocked her down.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy said the state's DNA database also tied Hurd to a house burglary in the Falls in early November, and he is being asked to plead guilty in that case at a date to be determined.

Judge Matthew J. Murphy III promised Hurd, who is homeless, that he would be sentenced concurrently on the three felonies Aug. 26, limiting his prison time to seven years.