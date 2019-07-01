MAGNANO, Dr. Anthony P.

MAGNANO - Dr. Anthony P. Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 29, 2019, beloved husband of Sandra J. (nee Boggs) Magnano; devoted father of Anthony Magnano, Jonathan Magnano and Jessica Magnano; loving son of the late Anthony and Marion (nee Demick) Magnano; dear brother of Dr. David (Barbara), Carol (Rich) and the late Joyce; cherished friend and brother of Peter and Carm; fond son-in-law of Shirley (Dr. Louis) Marconi and brother-in-law of Ken Boggs; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and many loving friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com