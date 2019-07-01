LEWANDOWSKI, Lawrence M. "Larry"

Of Kenmore, June 29, 2019. Husband of the late Helene (Mack) Lewandowski; dear father of Michael (Bonnie) Lewandowski, Carol (Joseph) Scoma, David (Kelley) Lewandowski, Kimberly (James) Stauffiger; loving grandfather of Larry (Brenda Garcia) Lewandowski, Michael (Lori) Lewandowski, Carrie, Joseph Scoma, Melissa (Christopher) Tatro, Kayla, David (Amber), Haley Lewandowski, James, Alex and Paige Stauffiger; great-grandfather of Connor, Caiden and Camren Tatro; predeceased by his parents Michael and Frances (Dobrzynski) Lewandowski; and his brother Ernest Lewandowski. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Tuesday 4-8 PM, where a funeral will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com