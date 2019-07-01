Letter: Trump’s denials continue, as women come forward

At least 22 women have come forward to accuse Donald Trump of various forms of physical abuse. The most recent, a writer, Jean Carroll has accused him of rape. Yes, rape. Now how is it that he’s not been arrested, much less still remain in office?

Given the recent exposure of long-ago rapes of children by priests how is it that the media isn’t running more commentary on our country’s president’s past? How can a man who was captured on tape explaining how easy it is to grab a woman’s genitals now suggest that those now accusing him of it are liars? How can any moral person support such a vial human being?

I guess all you have to do nowadays is suggest you couldn’t have raped someone because they were not attractive to you, not your “type.” I guess these accused priests have been using the wrong forms of denials. What they should be saying is that those altar boys were not attractive or young enough for them to have abused.

When is this country going to awaken from its boneheaded denial that we have elected a vile man to not only run this country but make us all complacent in his alleged foul deeds as he drags us all into the sewer with him by insisting we accept his disorienting denials? One has to wonder what sort of outrage we’d be hearing from evangelical leaders, the GOP and the mainstream media had Barack Obama even once been accused of anything close to such behavior!

Stephen Saracino

Buffalo