Letter: Not all taxpayers want to get rid of the Skyway

Why does the opinion of just one local representative of Congress seemingly dictate the that the Skyway will likely be demolished before its expected lifespan?

Rep. Brian Higgins’ viewpoint shouldn’t overwhelm the opinions of taxpayers who would like to see the Skyway pay back the investment made building and maintaining it. Unfortunately, it seems that many urban-planner types want to join the Brian Higgins Demolish The Skyway (regardless of cost and inconvenience) Bandwagon.

This writer tries hard to be open minded, and I wish Higgins would attempt the same when it comes to the Skyway.

Brian D. Szafranski

Elma