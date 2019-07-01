Letter: Gillibrand is unimpressive this early in the campaign

In reading in The Buffalo News about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, “She’s made 38 campaign stops in New Hampshire” it is becoming very evident that this will not be the year for the senator from New York.

Her inconsistencies and vagueness about facts make her seem like a flip-flopper who can’t seem to stay on course on any meaningful issue.

It’s admirable that she has been to New Hampshire 38 times but she comes off as someone who is just going through the motions. In one instance, she left after answering only three questions. Her manner does not blend with the laid back people of New Hampshire.

Another problem is her lack of recognition. She is definitely not going to be compared to Elizabeth Warren, who seems to have more of a plan.

While it is true that Jimmy Carter was basically an unknown in the mid-70s, he did not have the congested field that Gillibrand is facing.

Maybe four years from now she can try again.

Sam Giarratano

Buffalo