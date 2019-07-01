Letter: Driver’s license issuance is part of Democratic plan

Andrew Cuomo’s plan to issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants is a blatant attempt to facilitate, aid and abet massive voter fraud benefiting the Democratic Party.

Under Cuomo’s plan, illegal immigrants will be able to register to vote at the DMV or online using the Cuomo-approved driver’s licenses. Once registered, these illegal immigrants cannot be asked to provide proof of citizenship when appearing at the polls.

Cuomo’s plan with the support of local Congressman Brian Higgins and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, along with the Democratic Party’s desire to eliminate the Electoral College illustrates the depths that the Democrat Party will sink to obtain and maintain political power, regardless of the negative consequences to our country’s citizens.

I urge every concerned citizen to contact their local county clerk’s office and demand that they reject Cuomo’s new law instructing them to provide drivers licenses to illegal immigrants.

Michael Beyer

Orchard Park