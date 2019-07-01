Letter: Declawing is sometimes the best choice for pet care

Over the years I have had six cats. They were all declawed. I tried various scratching items with catnip, tried the tape, etc. My furniture was being shredded.

The declawing was done and I had to use paper shredded in the litter box until the next day when I could use regular litter. The cats were fine and not one would not use the litter box.

I have had toenails removed for a problem and the first day it was sore, then it was fine. Therefore, I know what it feels like. No one smashes their feet with a hammer as one writer said. If you feel that way about declawing, do you feel that way about neutering and spaying?

I would rather have cats declawed if it means they will live in a loving home not a cage.

Arleen Bench

Williamsville