Letter: County elected officials should focus on county issues

Now, we have another county official who wants to make his own enforcement of New York State laws. First, we had our sheriff, Tim Howard, saying that he is not going to enforce the SAFE Act for gun safety. He thinks that he knows the Constitution better than the judges that stated that the law was not unconstitutional.

Now we have a county clerk who wants to pick and choose which state laws he will abide by.

If he wants to make state laws, why doesn’t he run for state office? I don’t want my county taxes to be wasted on state problems.

Craig Bloom

Holland