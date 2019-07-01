Letter: Bishops do not offer anything close to solution

Bishops’ solution? Why should we have the bishops make up their own rules and laws, such as report to the bishops or call the hotline.

When a child is molested in the normal or common world the police are called immediately, the offender is put in cuffs, sent to jail!

The bishops seem to have gotten this one wrong.

The Catholic Church is now suffering financially, which hurts a lot of its good programs but until their molesters, monsters, are thrown in jail, how can anyone support the church?

Call 911, period!

Gregg Pfeiffer

Town of Tonawanda