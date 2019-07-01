KISIEL, Margaret "Maggie" (Iwanski)

KISIEL - Margaret "Maggie"

(nee Iwanski)

Of Alden, NY, June 29, 2019. Loving wife of Larry "Vinny" Kisiel; dear mother of Ludwig (fiance;e Brittany Zorbrest), William (Amanda Symanski) and Leia Kisiel; beloved daughter of Kathleen Iwanski and the late Vincent Iwanski; sister of Monica (Bud) Stange, Michael (Mary Beth), Joseph (Kim), Mary (Alan Jankowski) Izydorczak, John (Amy) and Jeanne (John) Claus; sister-in-law of Patricia (Paul) Nuender, Christine Kisiel and the late Michael Kisiel, Nancy Kramer and Michael Izydorczak; loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Tuesday 3-8 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com