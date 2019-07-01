Sabres not closing the door on Jason Pominville returning

Sabres fans will likely have to wait a while longer to hear if Jason Pominville will return to Buffalo next season.

Pominville, a 36-year-old unrestricted free agent winger, did not sign with another team when free agency opened Monday and spoke to Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill this week about the two sides communicating throughout the summer.

Botterill told reporters during a conference call Monday he will notify Pominville if the Sabres do not have room to bring him back and asked to be notified if Pominville opts to join another team.

"How I just said it to him was if it ever came to a situation where there wasn't room, we'd certainly follow up with him," Botterill said. "By the same token, I just asked for the respect that if he was going to move on to another organization, just to give me a heads-up. So we've kept that dialogue going on. Like I said, I have the utmost respect for Jason and have always had good communication with him, and we'll hopefully continue that through this process."

Pominville could address the Sabres' need for help at right wing after he ranked fourth on the team with 16 goals last season. He proved capable of playing in either a top- or bottom-six role, though most of his offense was produced on the top line with Jack Eichel.

If Pominville does sign, there is no guarantee he will earn a spot in training camp. After all, the Sabres added forwards Jimmy Vesey, Curtis Lazar and Jean-Sebastien Dea on Monday, while prospects Alex Nylander, Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson are also expected to be considered for the Sabres' roster to open the season.

None possess Pominville's experience, though. In addition to appearing in 45 playoff games for the Sabres, Pominville has produced consistently during his two tenures in Buffalo, scoring 217 goals among 521 points in 733 regular season games over 11 seasons.

When the Sabres hosted Ottawa on Nov. 3, Kim and Terry Pegula commemorated Pominville's 1,000th career game by gifting him a silver Sabre. He proceeded to score two goals in a 9-2 victory over the Senators. Only 17 active players have appeared in more NHL games and only 21 have scored more goals.

Pominville has played at least 73 regular season games in 12 of the last 13 seasons, with the exception being the lockout in 2012-13. He has also scored double-digit goals in each of his 14 NHL seasons since being drafted in the second round by Buffalo in 2001.

Pominville has produced seven seasons of at least 20 goals, though he hasn't accomplished the feat since he had 30 for Minnesota in 2013-14. It's uncertain if Pominville is only interested in playing for Buffalo next season.

The end to his tenure with the franchise seemed inevitable in April when an emotional Pominville acknowledged to reporters he thought he could be playing his final home game in KeyBank Center and politely asked to be excused during a pregame interview.

Pominville proceeded to score a goal during the Sabres' 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, a moment that led to a rousing ovation from the crowd during the team's home finale. He took over sole possession of the 10th-most goals in franchise history and needs only six points to tie Don Luce for seventh-most in franchise history.

Local signings

Forward Ryan Schmelzer, a Buffalo native who played four seasons at Canisius College, signed an AHL contract to return to the Binghamton Devils. Additionally, forward Andrew Poturalski, a Williamsville native, is expected to sign with the Anaheim Ducks, and West Seneca native Chris Mueller is joining Tampa Bay on a one-year, two-way contract.

Schmelzer scored 14 goals among 24 points in 66 games with the Devils last season. The 25-year-old scored 40 goals during his four years at Canisius. Poturalski was named most valuable player of the American Hockey League's Calder Cup playoffs after winning the championship with the Charlotte Checkers.

Poturalski, 25, scored 23 goals among 70 points in 72 regular season games for Charlotte this season, adding 12 goals among 23 points in 18 playoff games. He had 66 regular-season goals during his three-plus seasons in Charlotte.

Mueller, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Marlies, scoring 38 goals between the regular season and Calder Cup playoffs in 2018-19.

Two Amerks depart

Former Rochester goalie Scott Wedgewood and center Danny O'Regan signed two-way contracts with the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers, respectively.

Wedgewood, who will likely start this season in Syracuse, never appeared in a game for the Sabres and registered a .908 save percentage during 38 regular season games in Rochester. O'Regan, who was acquired from San Jose as part of the Evander Kane trade in February 2018, scored 20 goals among 48 points in 70 games with the Amerks and played in one game for the Sabres.

Smith returning to Rochester

Forward Dalton Smith will return to Rochester for a third season after a signing a one-year, AHL contract with the team Monday.

Smith, 27, had two goals among six points in 48 games last season, leading the team with 111 penalty minutes. He has played 319 AHL games for Rochester, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Syracuse and Springfield since being a second-round pick of Columbus in 2010.