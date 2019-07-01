IronPigs hit three homers, top Bisons

Lefty knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend of the Bisons gave up only five hits in five-plus innings Monday night at Sahlen Field. Unfortunately, three of them were two-run homers in Buffalo’s 6-4 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Herd dropped five games behind first place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the International League’s North Division.

Jan Hernandez, Nick Williams and Ali Castillo each homered against Feierabend (4-4), who has allowed seven home runs in his last two starts and 16 overall this season.

Bo Bichette, who went 3 for 4 on Sunday to bat .333 in June after returning from a broken hand, had two more hits Monday, one an RBI single. Two of his outs were line drives. Jordan Patterson drove in two Bisons runs, one with a ninth-inning homer, the other with a double in the fourth inning.

Right-hander T.J. Zeuch (1-1, 4.35) is the scheduled Bisons starter in the second game of the series Tuesday (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.). The teams will complete the three-game set at 6:05 on Wednesday prior to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert and fireworks.

Bisons left-hander Thomas Pannone has been named the International League’s Pitcher of the Week after posting the only two-win week for any hurler in the league. In 11 innings, he allowed only eight hits and struck out 14 while compiling a 1.64 earned-run average.

Pannone went five innings June 24 at Pawtucket, allowing one run in five innings. In Saturday’s 9-3 win over Syracuse in Sahlen Field, Pannone set a season high with nine strikeouts in six innings. Pannone, 25, is 2-0, 2.04 in four games with Buffalo this year. He’s 2-3, 5.91 in 23 games with Toronto (two starts).

The Bisons got back in the IL playoff picture in June, ringing up their most successful month in more than 14 years. They were 20-10, winning at least 20 in a month for the first time since they went 23-7 in May, 2005. In the last two Junes combined, the Bisons went just 20-40. The Herd had not won 20 games in June since 2004.

One strange note from Sunday’s defeat: Syracuse catcher Rene Rivera hit three home runs and became the third visitor to do that this year in Sahlen Field, joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s Mike Ford (April 7) and Louisville’s Brian O’Grady (May 19).

In the ballpark’s previous 31 years, it had only happened once and that was by Scranton’s Gary Bennett in a 14-inning game in 1998.