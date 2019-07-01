How New York's public housing developments scored in HUD inspections

Public housing complexes throughout New York are regularly inspected by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Below are the inspection scores given to complexes throughout the state in their most recent inspection, which occurred between 2015 and March 2019. A score of 60 or above is considered passing.

Statewide, 15% of the 354 inspections resulted in failing grades below 60. In Buffalo, half of the inspections in 2018 at Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority properties resulted in failing scores.

The chart shows the name of the development, city, county, inspection score and year of the inspection.