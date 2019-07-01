Share this article

print logo
[BN] Watchdog

How New York's public housing developments scored in HUD inspections

A unit at the Langfield Homes public housing complex in Buffalo. Langfield Homes received a 41, the lowest score of any of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority properties in their most recent inspections by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
|Published |Updated

Public housing complexes throughout New York are regularly inspected by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Below are the inspection scores given to complexes throughout the state in their most recent inspection, which occurred between 2015 and March 2019. A score of 60 or above is considered passing.

Statewide, 15% of the 354 inspections resulted in failing grades below 60. In Buffalo, half of the inspections in 2018 at Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority properties resulted in failing scores.

The chart shows the name of the development, city, county, inspection score and year of the inspection.

Buffalo public housing complexes flunk half of latest federal inspections

Susan Schulman – Susan Schulman is an investigative reporter at The Buffalo News, currently on the paper's Watchdog Team. Schulman joined the Buffalo News in 1985.

There are no comments - be the first to comment