Niagara Falls sewage plant gets $2.85 million in FEMA aid

A heavy rainstorm six years ago led to some financial help for the Niagara Falls wastewater treatment plant Monday.

Rep. Brian Higgins announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending $2.85 million in disaster aid to the Niagara Falls Water Board, which operates the sewage plant.

On July 19, 2013, the Falls was hit with a powerful rainstorm that dropped about 3.5 inches of rain in a few hours.

The storm caused flash flooding and overwhelmed some of the pump stations in the city sewage system, as well as the plant itself, which was partially shut down for weeks until repairs could be made.

During the partial shutdown, sewage could not be pumped to the plant from the central and southern parts of the city, leading to as many as 20 million gallons per day of untreated sewage gushing into the Niagara River from the tunnels below the falls.

Since then, heavy rain and snowmelt have typically produced overflows of the sewage system into the river.

“There is an immediate need in this community and throughout our country to upgrade older water and sewer infrastructure," said Higgins, D-Buffalo.

"Niagara Falls residents and waterways have paid the price for outdated and overloaded systems. This federal funding will help with protections during the most extreme conditions, and we will continue our fight for a major federal infrastructure bill that addresses the needs of communities like ours in a comprehensive way," Higgins said.

The infamous "black water" incident of July 29, 2017, when a gush of smelly sewage spilled into the river near the Maid of the Mist dock, was not tied to storm water overflows, but to other problems in the plant.

An investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation blamed the discharge on accumulated sludge in one of the plant's treatment tanks, as well as operator error.

However, as late as October 2017, rainstorms produced discolored discharges from the plant.

The FEMA payment announced Monday was set in motion by a December 2014 federal disaster declaration for the region by President Obama, which included the impacts of the July 2013 downpour as well as the melting of the November 2014 snowstorm that buried some parts of Erie County under as much as 7 feet of snow.

However, Niagara Falls was virtually untouched by that snowstorm.

Last December, the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced $13.5 million in repair aid to cover half of the estimated cost of short-term repairs to the 42-year-old sewage treatment plant.

State officials have targeted the Falls sewage plant for eventually conversion from a carbon-based treatment system to a biological system. But the estimated cost of that conversion starts at $100 million.