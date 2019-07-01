GUILIANI, Michael L.

GUILIANI - Michael L. Age 77, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Born in Norway, MI, he was the son of the late Julius S. and Helen D. (Wygonik) Guiliani; beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Castricone) Guiliani; loving father of Michael J. (Erica) Guiliani, Cindy M. (Steven) Cracknell, and the late Mark S. Guiliani; cherished grandfather of Jordan Cracknell, Meagan Williams, Marissa Guiliani, Jacob Tipton, Joseph Cracknell and Julius Guiliani; dear brother of Leon (Jean) Guiliani, Darlene (late Robert) Brovata, and the late Gary (Margaret) Guiliani; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He was a former Police Officer for the Town of Niagara and also co-owned the former Towne Upholstery with his brother-in-law, Robert Brovata.Visitation will be Monday, July 1st from 7-9 PM and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Michael's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Vincent De Paul Parish at St. Leo's Church, 2799 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, with Military Honors to conclude. Memorial offerings may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation or the ALS Association. For online condolences, please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com