A postcard featuring the Sky Ride at Crystal Beach.
Crystal Beach Ontario was the home of the former Crystal Beach Amusement Park which opened in 1888 and closed in 1989. The amusement park was replaced by a gated community, Crystal Beach Tennis and Yacht Club, on right. Locals refer to it as vinyl village. On left is the pier where the Canadiana used to dock. The boat which brought passengers from Buffalo to Crystal Beach operated from 1910 to 1956. Photo taken, Wednesday, June 1, 2016.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A 1999 shot of Crystal Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo
The Canadiana made its inaugural voyage to Crystal Beach on May 30, 1910. This photo was featured in the Aug. 17, 1980 edition of the Magazine of The Buffalo News.
Photo of the Canadiana from Nov. 4, 1984.
An undated postcard of the Crystal Beach midway.
This photo of the S.S. Canadiana was taken on May 3, 1958.
An undated overview of the beach.
Postcard of the Cyclone.
On Sept. 23, 1984, weathered dance floor in the upper-deck cabin is seen looking aft from beside the bandstand, once occupied by big-name bands.
On April 22, 1985, the Canadiana, at its berth off Fuhrmann Boulevard, awaits a new beginning.
With a passenger capacity of 3,500, this handsome excursion ship carried millions of Western New Yorkers on holiday.
After Crystal Beach Amusement Park closed in 1989, the amusement park was replaced by a gated community. The Tim Horton's in town has town has two mural portraying Crystal Beach from the early 1900s. This mural shows the Canadiana which brought passengers from Buffalo to Crystal Beach. Photo taken, Wednesday, June 1, 2016.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kids play in the water near Crystal Beach in 2001.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo
The Paul Bunyan statue in 1986.The statue was an iconic part of Crystal Beach Amusement Park. Pictured here, Laurel Horton's brother and his friend on a nursery school trip.
Laurel Horton
Photo of the Canadiana from Oct. 20, 1955.
An undated shot of the busy Midway (notice the big Paul Bunyan statue on the right).
Dale Roddick
A view in the park in 1989.
Mike Todoroff
Artist Karey Wood included a few friends and family members in his Crystal Beach artwork, including the artist's grandmother as a 17-year-old in the foreground.
Karey Wood
Patrons enjoy a ride on the Crystal Beach Comet.
Laff in the Dark on Labor Day 1989.
Kimberly Carney
Who can remember Crystal Beach without remembering the delicious suckers?
A model of the Canadiana, a ship that sailed between Buffalo and Crystal Beach, Ontario at the Buffalo Harbor Museum, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Riders approach the big drop on the Comet in 1989.
Mike Todoroff
A family gets their picture taken in front of the famous Comet coaster in 1989.
Jeanette Farrell
The Magic Palace was a place filled with both fun and fear.
Dale Roddick
Remember playing Skee Ball in the Arcade?
Al Knobloch
Launched in 1910, the 210-foot Canadiana ran regularly scheduled trips between Buffalo and Crystal Beach, Ontario. The Canadiana made her last trip to Crystal Beach in Sept. 1956.
The Giant Coaster was also known as the yellow roller coaster.
Al Knobloch
This was taken in the early 1960s with an old Praktiflex SLR on Kodachrome film.
Al Knobloch
This was taken in the early 1960s with an old Praktiflex SLR on Kodachrome film.
A look up at the Giant Coaster, also known as the yellow roller coaster, in the mid-1970s.
Cindy Szymanski
In July 2000, Gil and Paula Licata of Williamsville were photographed by their son, Joey, as they sat in one of the roller coaster cars that were used on the Giant Coaster at the Crystal Beach amusement park. The family was visiting the annual Crystal Beach Memory Days.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
These rides were some that came and went during the 1960s.
Al Knobloch
These rides were some that came and went during the 1960s, but note the venerable Laff in the Dark and Magic Carpet rides in the background (back then the Magic Carpet still had its carpet).
Al Knobloch
These rides were some that came and went during the 1960s, but note the venerable Laff in the Dark and Magic Carpet rides in the background (back then the Magic Carpet still had its carpet).
These rides were some that came and went during the 1960s, but note the venerable Laff in the Dark and Magic Carpet rides in the background (back then the Magic Carpet still had its carpet).
A look at Magic Palace.
Dale Roddick
Weeds grow in dirt collected on the deck of the Canadiana on Sept. 23, 1984.
The Comet at night.
Dale Roddick
Below The Comet, you can see 'The Bug' ride, one of the oldest rides operating in the amusement park.
Al Knobloch
'The Bug' ride was one of the oldest rides operating in the amusement park.
From Nancy Majoros: "With the famous Comet in the background, this memory was taken the year prior to the park closing. As a child living close by, we looked forward to taking the yearly drive to Crystal Beach and spending a day enjoying all the rides and the sights. Besides the yearly ride on the Comet, I remember the garbage cans with the animal head and the huge mouth that would suck in your garbage."
Nancy Majoros
The Sky Ride and the Comet.
Dale Roddick
Edward J. Hawkins of Fort Erie, Ont., enjoys the kiddie rocket ride at Crystal Beach in 1957.
Nick van Heeren
The Auto Speedway was a very old ride located next to Kiddieland and by the miniature golf course.
Al Knobloch
The Auto Speedway was a very old ride located next to Kiddieland and by the miniature golf course.
The Water Skooter.
Al Knobloch
The Water Skooter.
The Auto Skooter cars replaced the faster heavy metal cars of the 1950s.
Al Knobloch
The Auto Skooter cars replaced the faster heavy metal cars of the 1950s.
Children ride the bumper cars in the mid-1970s.
Cindy Szymanski
Beth Wargo with her brothers and grandmother at the park around 1969.
Beth Wargo
Final summer season in 1989. My husband and I met in 1987 working together at Crystal Beach Amusement Park, and ended up working on the Comet together. We were married in 1988, and took our infant son to the park for the final season.
Laurel Horton
The Frolicland entrance replaced the original 'Kiddieland' one sometime in the 1960s.
Al Knobloch
A look at the Scrambler.
Al Knobloch
The Scrambler at night.
Al Knobloch
The Hotrod Turnpike came in the later 1960s and was probably one of their most ambitious projects ever installed what with actual combustion engine cars running constantly around a track with elevated overpasses and sunken areas. The smell from the engines was quite something and after the first year. The first half of the sign reading "Hotrod" was taken off the attraction for the remainder of its run. Eventually the cars were electrically powered by an arm running to a contact rail which limited the ability of drivers to fully steer them.
Al Knobloch
A worker at the park.
Dale Roddick
From Noelle Sinclair: "My father's cousin was a professional photographer and caught this image of me back in 1976-77. I had just been told I did not make the height requirement for the Comet for yet another summer! My disappointment was obvious. Made it on the following summer and nearly fell out of the seat! Was tall enough, just not heavy enough."
Noelle Sinclair
Phil and Rose Butera pose in front of an amusement at the park. The provided photo was taken either during or just after World War II.
Philip Butera
Rose Marotta Butera, her sister Mary Marotta Cellini, a friend and another sister, Florence Marotta Saluzzo pose in front of the Cyclone coaster. The provided photo was taken either during or just after World War II.
Philip Butera
Postcard of the Cyclone.
Rose Marotta Butera and a girlfriend pose for a photo in the park. The provided photo was taken either during or just after World War II.
Philip Butera
Elaine Blackman's family rented a cottage at Crystal Beach for three or four summers in the 1950s. Pictured here, Elaine Blackman and her dad, Harry Zubkoff, in 1957.
Elaine Blackman
Elaine Blackman's family rented a cottage at Crystal Beach for three or four summers in the 1950s. Pictured here, Blackman's mother Jeanette Zubkoff in the late '30s or early '40s.
Elaine Blackman
Elaine Blackman's family rented a cottage at Crystal Beach for three or four summers in the 1950s. Pictured here, Elaine Blackman's mother and father, Jeanette and Harry Zubkoff in the late '30s or early '40s.
Elaine Blackman
Here's a look at the Merry-go-round.
Al Knobloch
A look at the outside of the Merry-go-round.
Al Knobloch
This interior of the Merry-go-round is a newer shot and does not have the original wooden animals.
Al Knobloch
An offseason shot of the park.
Joe Maulucci
The Caterpillar was one of the oldest rides in the park.
Al Knobloch
The Ferris Wheel always looked fantastic at day or night either still or moving.
Al Knobloch
The Ferris Wheel always looked fantastic at day or night either still or moving.
Al Knobloch
The Ferris Wheel always looked fantastic at day or night either still or moving.
Al Knobloch
A winter shot of the Comet.
Dale Roddick
From Anthony Bylewski: "One of the many times as a young nerd spending the entire day at Crystal Beach's Nickel Day. The photo subject was chosen from a selection of scenes available at the formal souvenir photo booth. I am on the right with my next-door neighbor, Ronald Bulas, on the left."
Anthony W. Bylewski
Despite the rain, a large crowd gathered outside the Comet at Crystal Beach Amusement Park in October 1989 as the roller coaster was auctioned off.
Buffalo News file photo
A photo of The Comet from the 1960s.
Al Knobloch
The pier and Comet in winter.
Dale Roddick
A 1999 photo of the dock where the Canadiana used to unload its vacationers visiting the Crystal Beach amusement park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo
The Crystal Beach Tennis and Yacht Club looms in the background over "Hot Dog Alley," the once-thriving attraction where vacationers could eat and shop while outside the amusement park in 1999.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo
Matt Cosby and Julie Upper visit some of the displays at the annual Crystal Beach memory days in July 2000.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
A view of the Giant Coaster on Labor Day 1989.
Kimberly Carney
A couple gets their picture taken in one of the roller coaster cars from the Giant Coaster at the annual Crystal Beach Memory Days in July 2000.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
This piece of wood was from the Giant Coaster.
Shawn Dyck
This is the "Flying Skooters" with the most colorful bingo hall in the background.
Al Knobloch
This is the "Flying Skooters" with the most colorful bingo hall in the background.
Al Knobloch
The antique train replaced the older Streamliner model that ran through the 1950s.
Al Knobloch
The antique train replaced the older Streamliner model that ran through the 1950s.
Al Knobloch
From Al Knobloch: "The vast majority of these shots were taken in the early 60's with an old Praktiflex SLR on Kodachrome film. My aunt had a cottage over there and I'd shoot these during our summer visits."
Al Knobloch
From Al Knobloch: "It was TRULY a magical time back then, especially for that inner-city Buffalo kid hanging from the lifeguard stand that was me. I STILL have that little 'Voice-O-Graph' record made in the Arcade back in 1950 from Crystal and, YES, it still plays today. Some things just never die...."
Al Knobloch
From Al Knobloch: "The vast majority of these shots were taken in the early '60s with an old Praktiflex SLR on Kodachrome film. My aunt had a cottage over there and I'd shoot these during our summer visits."
Al Knobloch
From Al Knobloch: "The vast majority of these shots were taken in the early '60s with an old Praktiflex SLR on Kodachrome film."
Al Knobloch
From Al Knobloch: "The vast majority of these shots were taken in the early '60s with an old Praktiflex SLR on Kodachrome film."
Al Knobloch
From Al Knobloch: "My aunt had a cottage over there and I'd shoot these during our summer visits."
Al Knobloch
Riding The Comet was the best two minutes of your life.
Shawn Dyck
A photo of The Comet from the 1960s.
Al Knobloch
This piece of artwork was created by Aiden Whitty as a birthday present for Shawn Dyck. Laff in the Dark used to be a bowling alley before it became Laff in the Dark.
Shawn Dyck
A look at the Comet Roller Coaster after the rain.
Dale Roddick
A view of the Comet on Labor Day 1989.
Kimberly Carney
A view of the Comet on Labor Day 1989.
Kimberly Carney
Magic Palace on Labor Day 1989.
Kimberly Carney
A view from The Comet.
Shawn Dyck
Ride operators working and cleaning, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
A photo of Magic Palace.
Shawn Dyck
Galaxi Rollercoaster only operated one season at the Crystal Beach Amusement Park in 1986.
Laurel Horton
A ride operator, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
A ride operator, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
A ride operator, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
This Paul Bunyan statue was an iconic part of Crystal Beach. The statue can now be seen selling Christmas trees outside Anderson's on Sheridan Drive in Buffalo, N.Y.
Dennis C. Enser
A ride operator, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
Gravitron in 1986.
Laurel Horton
A ride operator, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
A ride operator, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
Lisa Keller, Heidi Keller, Maureen Keller Gonzalez and Connie Goerss White with dad Gene Keller (back) in 1972.
Heidi Keller
A ride operator, somewhere between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
Kiddie land ride in 1986. Laurel Horton's brother and his friend visited the park on a nursery school trip.
Laurel Horton
Ride operators working and cleaning. Between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
Ride operators working and cleaning. Between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
Ride operators working and cleaning. Between 1986 and 1988.
Laurel Horton
Season passes for the 1986 and 1987 season.
Laurel Horton
The Comet in mid double-dip, May 1984.
Stephen Karlson
A photo of longtime Comet manager, the late Sam Aquilina, the weekend the park hosted the American Coaster Enthusiasts convention in July 1984.
Stephen Karlson
In front of Laff in the Dark on Labor Day 1989.
Jeanette Farrell
The Magazine of The Buffalo News featured several articles on Crystal Beach and its allure on Aug. 17, 1980.
In 1989, Crystal Beach amusement park closed its gates after 100 years. Be it the amusement park or the beach itself, many Western New Yorkers (and southern Ontario residents) have fond memories of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ont. Here are some photos gathered from our archives and readers. If you would like to submit your photos from Crystal Beach, please email qliu@buffnews.com.
