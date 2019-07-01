Crystal Beach memories

In 1989, Crystal Beach amusement park closed its gates after 100 years. Be it the amusement park or the beach itself, many Western New Yorkers (and southern Ontario residents) have fond memories of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ont. Here are some photos gathered from our archives and readers. If you would like to submit your photos from Crystal Beach, please email qliu@buffnews.com.