GALLEN, Muriel M. (Burke)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Gallen; devoted mother of John (Helen) Gallen, Stephen (Maura) Gallen, Elizabeth (Thomas) O'Connell, Margaret (David) Parham and the late Thomas Gallen; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Burke; fond mother-in-law of Linda Gallen. In the hearts of those who knew Muriel, she truly was the sunny side of life and the sun shined warmer wherever she was. Relatives and friends may visit St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muriel's memory to St. Bernadette's Parish Neighbors. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com