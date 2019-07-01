FRUCHTEL, George J.

FRUCHTEL - George J. June 29, 2019 of Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of Christine V. (nee Jasinski); dear father of Greg (Laura), Shari (Tim), John (Rachelle) and George (Brandy); loving step-father of Racheal (Jay) and Sherri (Rich); grandfather of Adam, Brittany, Joshua, Livia, Madilyn and Lilianna; beloved Papa of Tristan, Brennan and Emmett; brother of the late Fred; brother-in-law of Vivian (Ken) and Mary (Hector); uncle of Thomas, Nicole, Melissa and the late Scott. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the SIECK, MAST AND LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potters Rd.). Funeral Services will be held from St. Jude's Episcopal Church, 124 McCamley St., South Buffalo, NY 14220 on Wednesday at 10:00 AM (Please Assemble At Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to R.P.C.I. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com