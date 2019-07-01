FRIEDMAN, Joan Cohen

FRIEDMAN - Joan Cohen Of Williamsville, NY on June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin D. Cohen and Sidney Friedman; devoted mother of Bunnise (Jon) Neenos and Robert (Susanne) Cohen, Warren (Yuan) Friedman, Pepi Friedman, Karen (Robert) Hardick; adored grandmother of Marni D. Neenos, Paul E. (Mitchell Cook) Neenos, Alexa (Adam) Norman and Michael (Hanah) Cohen, Jessica (Jason) Pappas and Melissa (Jesse) Fink; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC., 281 Dodge Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Joan's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo. Family guestbook available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com