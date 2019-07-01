Free baby food, soup available at African Heritage Food Co-op

The African Heritage Food Co-op is offering free organic baby food and soup to families while supplies last.

Though the co-op welcomes support, no purchases are required and "no reasonable quantity will be denied" to those seeking the food, said founder Alexander Wright.

Wright said a neighboring nonprofit at the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal acquired the food and offered pallets of it to the co-op to distribute.

The baby food and soup is available at the co-op's Buffalo location in the food terminal, 1430 Clinton St. near Bailey Avenue, Suite 98, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It also will be available in the co-op's Niagara Falls location at 2616 Highland Ave. starting Wednesday.