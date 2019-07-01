Excuria owners pay $2 million for former Milos restaurant in Williamsville

The owners of Excuria Salon & Spa on Friday completed their purchase of the former Milos Restaurant in Williamsville, where the salon plans to expand.

Paul and Peggy Grenauer paid $2.05 million through a limited liability company for the roughly 13,000-square-foot restaurant building on 1.6 acres at 5877 Main St., public records show.

The Grenauers plan to move Excuria from its current location at 5725 Main after finishing extensive renovations to the Milos building, which is twice the size of the existing salon.

Milos owner Raymond Kollidas previously said he couldn't pass up the offer from the Grenauers. The Greek-style restaurant opened in 2011 and closed this spring, followed by a June 1 equipment auction.

Paul Grenauer said Excuria hopes to begin upgrading the building within two months and finish the work by spring 2020. The current shop would stay open as long as possible.

The Grenauers own the 5725 Main building and still are weighing their options of selling or redeveloping that space after the move.