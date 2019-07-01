Evans Bank says move to Amherst would create 20 jobs

Evans Bank says it would add 20 jobs as part of its plan to relocate its administrative offices to Amherst from Hamburg.

The bank outlined its plans in an application for benefits from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency. Evans estimates it will cost $7.65 million to acquire, renovate and equip 6460 Main St. in Amherst, the former home of Buffalo Cardiology & Pulmonary Associates. The bank is negotiating to buy the property.

Evans projects its workforce at the Amherst location would grow to 193 from 173 over a two-year period. The bank says it needs to consolidate its administrative operations, currently spread among two locations in Hamburg and one in Derby, to accommodate its growth. The focal point of those operations is One Grimsby Drive in the Village of Hamburg, which the bank bought in 2004 for $900,000.

The application to the Amherst IDA doesn't specify the full value of the incentives the bank would stand to receive to support its relocation, such as the real property tax benefit. The application does estimate $2.3 million in construction materials costs would be subject to state and local sales taxes, translating to a sales and use tax benefit of $201,250.

"Evans requires assistance to enable the company to make the required capital and technological investments that will allow consolidation," the bank said in its application. "The consolidation will ensure that the bank can continue to invest in its people and technology that will enable the company to meet the challenges of the changing competitive landscape."

A question in the Amherst IDA application asks what the impact would be on the applicant and Erie County if the project didn't receive financial assistance. "Without the assistance of the (Amherst IDA), Evans will need to reconsider its strategic plans and investment opportunities, which include not growing," the bank wrote.

The Amherst IDA will hold a public hearing on the bank's application at 8:30 a.m. on July 11. Evans plans to start renovations in October and occupy the building in April 2020.

Evans says it worked with the Hamburg IDA to explore other options in Hamburg but found nothing suitable. "These considerations included building new on an undeveloped lot and the rehabilitation of a vacated banquet and hotel facility," the bank wrote in its application.

The two-story building at 6460 Main St., between Youngs Road and Transit Road, has 50,000 square feet of space, double the size of its current administrative office.

"Certainly we were disappointed, and we feel for the employees who will miss out on the community we will have here," said Sean Doyle, executive director of the Hamburg IDA.

The Hamburg IDA had worked with Evans on a property search since last March, Doyle said. "We don't have any current office building at that [50,000 square foot] size." The bank determined the alternatives available in Hamburg, such as building something new on land on Route 5 or converting an existing property to office use, were too expensive to undertake, he said.

The countywide policy that IDAs follow to determine if a project is eligible for tax breaks generally discourages incentives for moves between municipalities in Erie County unless there are no viable alternatives within that business' current hometown.

Hamburg Mayor Thomas Moses Sr. said he was disappointed with Evans' plan to move its offices out of the village.

"It seems odd to me that they would move into a building that's been sitting idle (since 2016) and they're going to have to do a lot of renovation," he said.

Moses was asked about the possibility of Evans receiving incentives to support its move from Hamburg to another town in the region. "That's one thing that we try not to do, is to have them leave one area and go into another, and get incentives from another IDA," he said.

Steven Sanders, vice chairman of the Amherst IDA, said he had not yet seen Evans' application for incentives. Sanders said he would have concerns about facilitating a business moving from one area municipality to another if the move was "just geographical."

"But I have to assume there are other considerations," such as the ability to find a suitable property, he said.

Evans in its application said it intends to put up for sale the two Hamburg buildings and one Derby building it would move out of. Moses said vacating the two Hamburg buildings "would leave a big hole in that particular area. But I think someone will come along and gobble that up, I would hope. I don't think it's going to be a lost cause, but nevertheless, I hate to lose a big tenant out of Hamburg like that, with Evans."

Doyle said Evans is a good lender in the community to small businesses and is active in the community, and he hoped those relationships would continue.

Evans officials on Monday declined to say much more about the planned move, saying they wanted to wait for the process with the Amherst IDA to be completed.

Kathleen Rizzo Young, a bank spokeswoman, said the planned move would not impact Evans customers or branches. She said the bank remains committed to the Southtowns, where its roots are.

"We certainly continue to be involved there, through our branches but also through our philanthropic and community outreach," she said.

Moving the administrative offices in Amherst would mark a geographical shift for the bank, whose offices were based in Angola and Derby before its 2004 move. But Evans geographical footprint has also expanded over the years. The bank now has branches from Lockport to Forestville, and opened a branch in downtown Buffalo last year.

The Amherst project's $7.65 million price tag includes $3.65 million for acquisition, $2.7 million for renovation, $900,000 for non-manufacturing equipment and $400,000 for "soft costs," such as professional services, according to Evans' application.

Evans said the Amherst building would require significant renovations because it has been sitting idle and was configured for medical offices.