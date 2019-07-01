David Denlinger shoots 60 to lead qualifier for LECOM golf

David Denlinger, a 28-year-old former Pennsylvania State high school champion and player at Charleston Southern University, shot a 12-under 60 to lead Monday's qualifier for the LECOM Health Challenge tournament.

Denlinger, of Lancaster, Pa., was tops among 12 qualifiers at the Shorewood Country Club in Dunkirk for the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com Tour) event which will be Thursday through Sunday on the Upper Course at Peek'n Peak Resorts in Findley Lake. The cut was 66.

Denlinger shot 30 on each nine in his round, which included 12 birdies and six pars. It was practically a duplicate of the 60 shot by Willie Mack of Grand Blanc, Mich., to lead last year's qualifier at Shorewood.