Curtis Lazar, three other free-agent signings to add 'competition' to Sabres

None of the Buffalo Sabres' four free-agent signings Monday are guaranteed to make the roster out of training camp. None of the four spent much, if any, time in the NHL last season, either.

However, the Sabres' haul on Day 1 of free agency – center Curtis Lazar, defenseman John Gilmour, goalie Andrew Hammond and forward Jean-Sebastien Dea – will create competition during camp in September and, at the very least, could provide depth at Rochester.

Lazar, Gilmour and Hammond signed one-year, one-way contracts worth $700,000, while Dea received a two-year deal under the same terms. Each of the four will need to pass through waivers if the Sabres want to send them to the American Hockey League and would make an NHL salary with the Amerks if they go unclaimed.

Gilmour could make the Sabres' roster in training camp since two of their defensemen are expected to miss the start of the season, Hammond will be the organization's No. 3 goalie and Dea can provide forward depth. However, the most intriguing signing could be Lazar, a former first-round draft pick.

"That's what we tried to do with all these signings today: Have a training camp that has a lot of competition and pushing," Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill said during a conference call Monday. "Having a lot of competition at each position. What we liked about Curtis is his ability to play both center and wing. You look at his track record and he hasn't done it as a pro, but he was known as a scorer in junior. We're looking for him to come in and challenge for a roster spot."

Lazar, 24, scored 20 goals among 41 points in 57 games for the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat this past season and did not receive a qualifying offer from the Calgary Flames last month. He has appeared in 246 career NHL games, 176 with the Ottawa Senators, since being drafted 17th overall in 2013. Lazar can play center or right wing, and will face competition in camp from a number of players, including Victor Olofsson, C.J. Smith, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Asplund and Alex Nylander.

Lazar has a few connections to the Sabres. The 6-foot former top prospect captained Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he was a teammate of Sam Reinhart. Ryan Jankowski, the Sabres' director of amateur scouting, hand-picked the team as head scout for Hockey Canada. Additionally, Randy Hansch, an amateur scout for the Sabres, was assistant general manager of the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings' during Lazar's junior career.

Lazar had two goals among 12 points in 65 games for Calgary in 2017-18 while averaging only 9 minutes, 51 seconds of ice time. He was sent to Stockton at the beginning of this past season and was healthy-scratched 15 consecutive games upon being promoted to the NHL in March. Lazar appeared in only one game, playing 4 minutes, 48 seconds in a 4-2 win over Columbus.

Lazar was exceptional during his time in Stockton, showing the goal-scoring prowess that made him appear to be a future top-six forward. He scored 99 goals among 169 games during his three junior seasons with the Oil Kings, where he won a Memorial Cup in 2014.

Lazar had a team-high five goals during Canada's gold-medal run at world juniors in 2015 and made his professional debut in Ottawa, rather than the AHL. He scored 12 goals among 36 points with a minus-10 rating during his three seasons with the Senators, averaging 12 minutes, 33 seconds per game.

"Watching Curtis play, he's a strong kid, plays with a lot of pace," Botterill said. "You look at our acquisitions today, all of them, that's one of the strengths they have: they play with pace. ... All these players can skate very well and play with pace, something we're trying to accomplish here."

Gilmour, a 26-year-old left-shot defenseman, scored a career-high 20 goals among 54 points in 70 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers' American Hockey League affiliate last season. The left-shot defenseman has appeared in 33 games with the Rangers over the past two seasons, scoring two goals among five points with a minus-14 rating.

Steve Greeley, the Sabres' assistant general manager, was the Rangers' director of amateur scouting when Gilmour signed an entry-level contract with the team in August 2016.

The Sabres are deep at left-shot defense with Rasmus Dahlin, Marco Scandella, Jake McCabe, Lawrence Pilut and Matt Hunwick. However, Pilut is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery this spring, which could open the door for Gilmour to make the team out of camp.

"What we like a lot about his game is certainly the threat with his big shot, just his ability to skate, his ability to get up in the play," Botterill said of Gilmour. "How we want to play defense, closing out guys, making sure they don’t have a lot of space out there. So just that ability to skate, ability to create offense and just his compete level."

Dea, 25, was one of the Penguins' better prospects under contract during Botterill's final two seasons as assistant general manager. Dea scored 56 goals over a three-year span from 2015-18 for Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and has 29 games of NHL experience, most recently three games for the Penguins last season.

Dea can play center or wing and scored three goals in 20 games for the Devils last season.

Hammond, 31, will serve as the third option behind Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark, and will likely be the Amerks' starter until Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recovers from double-hip surgery. Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goalie prospect, is expected to miss the start of the season.

Hammond had a .910 save percentage in 33 regular season games for the AHL's Iowa Wild last season. He has not appeared in more than six NHL games in any season since he registered a .914 save percentage in 24 games.

Hammond's goalie coach in Iowa, Frederic Chabot, worked with new Sabres coach Ralph Krueger in Edmonton from 2010-13.

"This was something we really wanted to focus in on and make sure we wanted to cover ourselves there," Botterill said. "You look at Andrew's past success in the American Hockey League and whenever he's gone up to the National Hockey League, he's also had success. We just want to get more strength in our organization in case we do run into injuries. It gave us more depth."