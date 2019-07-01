Canisius men's basketball makes multiple scholarship offers

The last four days have been busy on the recruiting trail for the Canisius College men's basketball team.

VerbalCommits.com reported that eight players have received scholarship offers from the Golden Griffins since Thursday.

The Griffs offered four guards in the 2020 recruiting class: Kaylen Oweh, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy; Ryan Myers, a 6-foot point guard from Christ the King in Brooklyn; Jett Roesing, a 6-foot-4-inch shooting guard from First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pa.; and Aidan Carpenter, a 6-foot-5-inch shooting guard from Lee (Maine) Academy.

The Griffs offered four players in the 2021 recruiting class, including three forwards: Shemani Fuller, a 6-foot-9-inch forward from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx; Alpha Bangura Jr., a 6-foot-8-inch forward and Malcolm Chimezie, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains.

The Griffs also gave a scholarship offer to Jaylen Murray, a 5-foot-9-inch point guard from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx.