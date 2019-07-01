If you were waiting for the Buffalo Sabres to make a splash as NHL free agency opened Monday, you were sorely disappointed. This is how you had to figure it was going to go.

It seems clear General Manager Jason Botterill is going to build this roster methodically, through the draft and some well-placed trades. Big money for big names isn't going to be the way this organization can go right now.

The Sabres are a tad better with the value additions of Colin Miller and Jimmy Vesey for nothing more than draft picks. If you scratch out the lineup, you can picture Miller as a top-four defenseman and Vesey as the second-line left winger. Not bad.

But they still have too many defensemen, especially on the right side, and not nearly enough offense. There were no right wings to be had in free agency and if they're counting on Alex Nylander or Tage Thompson to play a top-six role come October, good luck to them.

As they head into the 50th anniversary of their franchise, the Sabres have a recruiting problem. Coming to Buffalo is anything but golden right now when you're talking eight consecutive years out of the playoffs and 12 straight without winning a postseason series.

"I think you're always looking for some sort of edge, looking for some sort of relationship," Botterill said Monday. "With some people we were talking to, whether it was somebody in our organization or a close friend on the team or a relationship with our coach, you're always trying to find some sort of angle there."

But why would anyone like Joe Pavelski come to this franchise right now? He's going to be 35 in 10 days and is trying to win a Stanley Cup. He played in the Cup final in 2016 and the West final in May. Names such as Mats Zuccarello and Joonas Donskoi were undoubtedly on the Sabres' radar as well but there's no reason for them to come here either.

What about Jeff Skinner, you say? That's different. He was already with the Sabres, so they were the only team able to offer him an eight-year deal. And while you might have gasped at $9 million per season, it's already looking a little better in the wake of some of Monday's signings.

Carter Hutton? Sure, he was the top goaltending free agent last year and he signed, but he was looking for a starter slot that not many teams were likely to give him.

Kyle Okposo? He was really the last free agent splash the Sabres have made. When he signed in 2016, he was the top forward on the market who switched clubs and he joined a Buffalo team coming off a 27-point improvement. Jack Eichel had been in the league for one season and Okposo had averaged 22 goals and 61 points the previous three years. Things are different now. For one thing, Okposo's first season here was two coaches ago.

Through Okposo's concussion issues and the struggles of the franchise, that seven-year, $42-million deal has fellow GMs gulping hard now trying not to duplicate it. Okposo, to his credit, has persevered to miss just 10 games over the last two seasons but 29 goals and a minus-43 rating in that span isn't what the Sabres had in mind, either.

The only way to get players here now is to overpay. And the Sabres can't do that, not with $25 million tied up in Skinner, Okposo and Eichel and plenty more headed Rasmus Dahlin's way in a couple of years.

"As much as we want players to be a part of it, and help us with our immediate needs, there has to be a balance here, and there has to be a situation where we're not making signings that are going to be detrimental to us in the future," Botterill said. "It's always a balance and sometimes it's a difficult balance, and one where you have to make some difficult decisions."

The most interesting decision the Sabres made Monday was trading for Vesey, who turned them down three years ago when they traded for his rights and he instead opted for free agency and signed with the Rangers. The Sabres' four signings were all to fill slots in Rochester and create competition in training camp.

KeyBank Center fans crushed Vesey with boos when he played his first game here in the 2016-17 season but the 26-year-old said bygones are bygones. Vesey sounded plenty upbeat when talking to reporters Monday – certainly with none of the downcast tone we heard from Miller on Saturday after his trade here from Vegas.

"It’s crazy how much things can change in three years, but like I said, I’m pumped to be on the team," Vesey said. "Now I can get some familiarity with some of those guys, so I think it’s going to be great."

Vesey is an interesting player with plenty of skills. Botterill said he's a top-9 forward but Vesey could easily be on the second line and help push Victor Olofsson down a line to help ease his transition to the NHL.

Vesey is friends with Eichel and will be plenty motivated to play well. This is a huge year for him. Let's say he pushes his total to 25 goals. He's going to get paid for 2020-21 and beyond, by either the Sabres or someone else, in free agency.

As for right wing, the Sabres have to look to the trade market. They also should be re-signing Jason Pominville, who continues to work out and wait for Botterill to offer him a one-year deal. Maybe there's a trade out there for a No. 2 center or maybe they're planning to revisit Casey Mittelstadt at that spot and see if No. 1 draft pick Dylan Cozens can make the club at No. 3.

So now it's a waiting game. Largely for Botterill to find more offense – and presumably to move Rasmus Ristolainen as a way to get some. Skinner, remember, was acquired last year in August. Everything isn't done July 1.

"We’re always having trade discussions and discussions on improving our team. That’s certainly happened over the last couple of weeks," Botterill said. "It’s probably going to continue to happen throughout the summer. ... We’ll continue to evaluate and we’ll continue to have discussions with teams to see if there’s a way to improve our team. There’s so much of a big push for July 1. There’s a long time until we play our first game to start the season off."

It's a realistic approach. But for a jittery and properly impatient fan base, it's difficult to hear. There are no quick fixes out there.