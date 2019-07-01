Winger Jimmy Vesey could provide Sabres with scoring help

The conversations General Manager Jason Botterill had with some of the NHL's top available players did not lead to a big-splash signing when free agency opened Monday at noon.

Instead, Botterill used the trade market to address the Buffalo Sabres' need for scoring help, acquiring left winger Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2021. Vesey, 26, scored 17 goals among a career-high 35 points with a minus-6 rating in 81 games last season.

Vesey, who is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 199 pounds, had 50 goals among 90 points with a minus-37 rating in 240 games during his three seasons in New York. He will count $2.275 million against the salary cap this season and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Rather than adding a top-line winger or second-line center on Day 1 of free agency, the Sabres addressed their need for scoring help by giving new coach Ralph Krueger a number of options to construct four effective forward lines.

"We view him as a top-nine forward," Botterill said of Vesey in a conference call Monday afternoon. "What we like with the trade is it just gives Ralph more options. ... Here is another player in Jimmy that comes into our organization and can help us with even-strength scoring and just give us different options throughout the lineup."

Though the Sabres still have significant holes at center and right wing, Botterill expressed confidence that some of his players' versatility can help with the latter void. He noted Conor Sheary and Alex Nylander can play either side. Victor Olofsson, who is expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp, has also played both left and right wing.

Vesey fills two major needs for the Sabres: even-strength scoring and a net-front presence. Of his 50 career goals, 43 have been scored at even strength, ranking third among Rangers skaters over the past three seasons. Vesey has scored 16 even-strength goals in each of the past two seasons and filled a more prominent role for the Rangers in 2018-19, playing a career-high 16 minutes, 3 seconds per game.

The Sabres struggled to make an impact in front of the opposing net last season and scored only 145 goals over the final 57 games, which ranked fifth-worst in the NHL and led to a league-worst 40 points during that span.

Vesey labeled himself a "goal scorer," which will be of help to the Sabres, who relied on Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart last season. Those three accounted for 40.7% of the team's goals, and the Sabres scored the fifth-fewest in the league.

"I think just part of my game and part of my style is a little bit of a blue-collar element," Vesey said during a conference call following the trade. "Something I think I’ve had part of my game my whole life is I get to the front of the net and that’s where the goals are scored mostly. I like to get on the inside, get to the front of the net and I think a good portion of my goals have been scored right in the small radius in front of the net. When things are going bad that’s something I fall back on, trying to get to the front of the net."

This isn't the first time Vesey has been acquired by the Sabres. When Vesey, a third-round draft pick in 2012, declined to sign with the Nashville Predators following his four-year career at Harvard University, his rights were traded to the Sabres for a third-round draft pick in June 2016.

Vesey was one of the most highly-touted college free agents in recent memory after he scored 56 goals among 104 points during his final two seasons at Harvard. He won the Hobey Baker Award in 2016 and was a finalist the previous season when it was won by his Boston University rival and current offseason training partner, Eichel.

The deal gave the Sabres exclusive negotiating rights with Vesey leading up to unrestricted free agency, however, he opted to sign an entry-level contract with the Rangers. Vesey was booed seemingly every time he touched the puck during his first visit to KeyBank Center in December 2016, which ended with a 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Vesey told reporters he was "very excited" to join the Sabres, noting their skilled centers, and added that playing under Krueger would be a good opportunity since both will be operating with a "clean slate." And Vesey did not view the trade as awkward after what occurred three years earlier.

"The whole time I had nothing but positive things to say about the organization and the pitch they made to me, but at that point three years ago, I had definitely made up my mind that I was going to go to free agency," Vesey recalled. "That’s what I did. At that point, I thought New York was the best fit for me. It’s crazy how much things can change in three years, but like I said, I’m pumped to be on the team. Now I get some familiarity with some of those guys, so I think it’s going to be great."

Vesey could play anywhere from the first to third line – he'd be united with Eichel on the former – and can contribute on special teams. He ranked sixth and seventh on the Rangers last season in power-play and penalty-kill ice time, respectively.

Yet, Vesey expected to be traded after he was mentioned in trade rumors in recent weeks. He thought a deal would be consummated at the NHL draft, which made Monday's news unsurprising. Now, he could get an opportunity to play with Eichel, Casey Mittelstadt or Dylan Cozens, the Sabres' top pick in last month's draft.

"I think the thing that’s attractive about Buffalo just looking at the roster is they’re really building a strong group of centers and highly skilled guys," Vesey said. "For me, as a finisher, I think a center that’s going to possess the puck and distribute it, I think that’s attractive to me. If I’m able to hook up and get some chemistry with some of those guys it will make me better."