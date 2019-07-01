Buffalo man headed to prison over 'brutal murder' of 2½-year-old

The repeated beatings came during the last 10 to 12 hours of Xavion Hazzard’s life, according to prosecutors.

The 2½-year-old boy, who weighed only 21 pounds, was beaten once for bothering his little sister.

Another time, he was beaten because he wasn’t eating properly, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

The 81 bruises to his head and torso – some of the visible injuries found by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office – were on top of old fractures and brain injuries Xavion had suffered. There was also a liver injury that would have likely killed the toddler if the most recent beatings hadn’t, Flynn said.

It was multiple concussions due to blunt force injuries inflicted by his mother and her boyfriend that prosecutors said ultimately killed the child.

“This was a brutal murder of a 2-year-old little baby,” Flynn said.

On Monday, Bashar Hall, boyfriend of the child’s mother, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 25 years to life in prison by Justice Russell P. Buscaglia.

Keona Owens, Xavion’s mom, got the same sentence from the judge on Friday.

Both were previously found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Emily Trott and Robert Cutting, Hall’s defense attorneys, said they plan to appeal Hall's conviction in May following a jury trial. They said they will challenge the conviction based on the prosecution’s use of the “depraved indifference” theory of the crime, a standard which they asserted was not met at trial.

Xavion died July 17, 2018, after emergency responders were called to the family’s Weaver Street apartment in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood.

Hall, 24, was arrested that night and Owens was arrested two days later.

Owens, 23, was found guilty following a non-jury trial in February.

Hall was not Xavion’s biological father. Owens and Hall had two younger daughters together.

Before her arrest, Owens told The Buffalo News she forgave Hall for what happened and she didn't believe he intended to kill her son. She said Hall had treated Xavion like he was his own son.

Before he was sentenced Monday, Hall told the judge he didn’t believe he had anything to do with the child’s death. At one point, being a father was the only thing that made him “keep going,” Hall said in court.

Prosecutors said they believe Owens inflicted the fatal blow by beating the toddler up against a stove, but that Hall was a participant in at least some of the approximately five beatings the child suffered over his last 10 to 12 hours alive.

Because Xavion was undersized for his age, he was “particularly vulnerable,” said Buscaglia.

Xavion endured “a prolonged period of brutality,” Buscaglia said, adding he had trouble believing Hall’s claims about not being responsible for the child’s death.