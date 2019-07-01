Buffalo man indicted on sex assault, unlawful imprisonment charges

A Buffalo man accused of sexually attacking a woman inside a Riverside apartment in the spring has been arraigned in Erie County Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said an indictment charged 28-year-old Bryam Bassett with two counts of predatory sexual assault and two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that starting on May 5, Bassett allegedly restrained the victim over a three-day period inside a Shaffer Village apartment on Isabelle Street and engaged in a pattern of physical and sexual abuse.

Bassett is scheduled to return to court July 30. He remained held in jail without bail.

If convicted on all the charges, Bassett faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.