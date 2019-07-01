We are embarking on the longest period of very warm and humid conditions we’ve experienced this year. I realize that makes some odd (I used that word on purpose) percentage of you happy, while others, like me, bid a fond farewell to the spectacular, crisp air mass we had on Sunday into Monday.

Unfortunately, to go with this will be several rounds of spotty and occasional thunderstorms most days, including the Fourth of July. My modifiers “spotty and occasional” should be kept in mind, because it will be rainfree more often than not, probably far more often.

Let’s first look at rainfall potential for the week ahead, which is in no way a forecast of when and where thunderstorms will be occurring.

On first glance, that may look perfectly awful, but it is not. Those rainfall amounts over a seven-day period are not extraordinary. You may note the greater amounts are over the northern plains. That is where clusters of more frequent storms will be traversing the outer edge of a hot ridge of high pressure, in what meteorologists often call a “ring of fire” around the ridge. This is what the National Weather Service Bismarck Office posted Sunday evening from National Weather Service radars, showing just such a ring. Just click on the tweet I posted below:

Convective complexes moving around the top of a hot ridge of high pressure. This kind of peripheral activity is often called a "ring of fire."

This means there will likely be a greater concentration of convection to our south and west much of the time, with the path for such storms riding that ridge. However, it also means we will have to keep our outdoor plans more flexible for some occasional interruptions, which may well include the night of the Fourth.

The heat will not be record-breaking, but combined with humidity, it will make for an extended period of some real discomfort for many. Here are projected high temperatures for late this week.

It’s appropriate to call this heat “steamy” because dew points will be uncomfortably high as well. The GFS model has dew point projections for the PM period. Most people become uncomfortable as dew points reach 65 and, if these numbers verify, a dew point of 70 will verge on being oppressive.

As for the surface forecast for the Fourth, this National Weather Service depiction from headquarters has a warm front in our proximity, which could become a focal point for some convection. However, the actual computed probabilities of precipitation remain higher south and west of our area. This suggests activity in Western New York will be strictly occasional and spotty.

A couple of the models seem, in my estimation, to be wildly optimistic for later on the Fourth. Convective coverage as of this writing is very sparse and limited in these models, probably underdone in my pattern recognition. Still, this mathematical optimism as least suggests there are no readily apparent triggers for widespread, persistent thunderstorm coverage.

I will update the forecast for the Fourth in the comments section below if necessary.

Of course, with the occasional presence of thunderstorms, it’s important to keep lightning safety in mind. It doesn’t take a severe thunderstorm to produce abundant lightning, so the sound of thunder is every bit as much of a warning about lightning hazards, even if no severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the weather service. Here is a refresher on avoiding the hazards from a past article.

If you haven’t the time to read the whole article, I would ask you to keep in mind a basic principle. Lightning can easily strike 10 to 15 miles from a parent thunderstorm in ANY direction. There is a natural tendency to feel once a storm has passed your location, you’re all clear. The fact is, cloud-to-ground strikes are just as much a hazard behind a storm as they are with the approach of a storm. “Bolts from the blue” can be deadly, coming from quite a distance with the sun shining at your location. That’s why the National Weather Service slogan “When thunder roars, go indoors” makes good safety sense when possible. The above article includes tips on avoiding strikes when no indoor shelter is available.

The extent of this heat and humidity will extend into Saturday, with signs of some relief arriving by Sunday and Monday next week. The frontal boundary will become suppressed well to our south with Canadian high pressure dominating our region, taking those dew points well down, and bringing the high temperature closer to a seasonable 80 or so.

After five straight days of heat and humidity, I would hope even you weird sticky weather lovers will be ready for a breath of fresh air. Of course, even I have to remind myself it matters not what we want. Nature delivers the weather with no capacity for taking human desires into consideration … sort of like the IRS.