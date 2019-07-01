Bisons' Thomas Pannone named IL Pitcher of the Week as Herd caps 20-win June

Buffalo Bisons left-hander Thomas Pannone has been named the International League's Pitcher of the Week after posting the only two-win week for any hurler in the league.

But Pannone didn't win the award just on the basis of going 2-0. In 11 innings of work, he allowed only eight hits and struck out 14 while compiling a 1.64 earned-run average.

Pannone went five innings June 24 at Pawtucket, allowing one run in five innings. In Saturday's 9-3 win over Syracuse in Sahlen Field, Pannone set a Bisons' season high with nine strikeouts in six innings. He allowed one run on just three hits.

Pannone, 25, is 2-0, 2.04 in four games with Buffalo this year. He's 2-3, 5.91 in 23 games with Toronto (two starts).

The Bisons got back in the International League playoff picture in June, ringing up their most successful month in more than 14 years.

Even in the wake of Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Syracuse Mets, Buffalo posted a 20-10 record in June and won at least 20 games in a month for the first time since it went 23-7 in May, 2005. That was Buffalo's last playoff season, as the Herd remains mired in the longest playoff drought in the International League.

In the last two Junes combined, the Bisons went just 20-40. The Herd had not won 20 games in June since going 20-8 in 2004.

The turnaround was stark this year as the Bisons were 10-14 in April and 12-15 in May. The Bisons averaged 5.2 runs per game in June and hit double figures six games. Bo Bichette hit .333 in the month after returning from a broken hand.

One strange note from Sunday's defeat: Syracuse catcher Rene Rivera hit three home runs and became the third visitor to do that this year in Sahlen Field, joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Mike Ford (April 7) and Louisville's Brian O'Grady (May 19). In the ballpark's previous 31 years, it had only happened once and that was by Scranton's Gary Bennett in a 14-inning game in 1998.