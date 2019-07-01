[BN] Blitz newsletter: Why the Bills' WR coach came back to football

New Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall played four seasons in the NFL after a collegiate career at the Air Force Academy. He totaled 16 receptions and 155 yards in 25 total games played combined with the Eagles, 49ers and Chiefs.

At 5 feet, 8 inches and 180 pounds, he wasn't long for the NFL. Football, though, was a big part of his life ever since he was six.

But he decided to step away from the game in his late 20s when playing wasn't an option anymore.

"I wanted to step away from the game, because I had been playing since I was 6 and that was my life, and see if there was something else I needed to do with my life," Hall said. "I started my own company, kind of a small investment firm. We raised money, (mostly from) private equity groups. I did that for about six months and that sprung me into the largest angel investment firm in the country called Seraph Group, out of Atlanta and San Francisco. They invest in startups. Think of the show 'Shark Tank.' "

He called the work "shallow and transactional."

It was a year before he realized he needed to get back to football. So he started making phone calls.

Here's what he had to say about his boss Sean McDermott: "Sean McDermott got back to me and said, 'Chad, I can’t do anything for you now, but if I ever could, I would. And just stay on me.' Well, then he gets the job here and I called him every day until he finally called me and offered me a job as an offensive assistant."

Hall sat down with The Buffalo News in the latest Bills one-on-one coverage. He talked with Vic Carucci about his coaching style, learning from Terry Robiskie, how he ended up at Air Force and much, much more (including that famous Heisman photo he has with George W. Bush).

