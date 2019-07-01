Belton-Cottman on leading Buffalo School Board: 'I earned it'

Sharon M. Belton-Cottman, the Ferry District representative on the Buffalo School Board, received a boost of confidence from her colleagues on the board at Monday's annual reorganization meeting.

Belton-Cottman was elected board president by a vote of 8-1.

Her other rival for the position, Park District member Lou Petrucci – who nominated himself – received only one vote: his.

However, immediately after her election was announced, Petrucci was one of the first board members to congratulate Belton-Cottman.

The longest tenured member on the board, Belton-Cottman replaces Barbara Seals Nevergold as president.

"I feel good," Belton-Cottman told reporters, after the meeting.

"First comes struggle, then comes the ease. I worked hard for the past eight years to make this district into the one that it is evolving into. I rightfully deserve this seat; I earned it," she added.

Belton-Cottman said she was only somewhat surprised by the margin of her win.

As just one of nine votes, the board president in some ways is a ceremonial figure, with the unenviable job of keeping a historically factious board civil and on task.

But the role carries a certain political prestige as the public face of the board – while helping Superintendent Kriner Cash steer the conversation on education in the city.

This first decision quickly set the tone for the new board and signals early alliances based on who votes for whom – a topic of discussion behind the scenes since the night of the May 7 election.

Belton-Cottman said she is hopeful the board will keep the forward momentum it has achieved in recent years.

"I feel that if we make sure we get everyone engaged up front that we will make sure that we're all working together and that we will be able to come up with a great outcome," Belton-Cottman said.

She added she was excited about working with the new board – noting that they all bring unique experiences to the role.

Four new members joined the five incumbents for Monday's swearing-in ceremony in Buffalo Common Council Chambers, instead of the board's usual venue.

About 250 people, mostly family and friends, attended – including the superintendent, some former board members and judges and ministers who swore in individual board members.

In addition to Belton-Cottman's election, the board elected Jennifer Mecozzi, who represents the West District, as vice president of executive affairs. At-large member Ann Rivera, a newcomer, was elected vice president of student achievement.

Belton-Cottman and Petrucci have been active board members, both seasoned and knowledgeable about the complexities of the school district.

Belton-Cottman has represented the Ferry District since 2011. She had been serving as a board vice president and was unopposed in this year’s election.

Petrucci served on the school board from 2007 to 2013, including a year as board president. He was appointed in 2018 to fill the vacancy in the Park District and won a new term in the May election.

Despite their experience, however, their peers had privately raised questions about both. One question was whether Petrucci’s job in city government – he is assistant director of permit and inspection services – will mean more outside influence from City Hall. Another was whether Belton-Cottman's disposition – she's not afraid to butt heads with other members – can unify a new board.