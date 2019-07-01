Autumn Creek luxury apartments offer amenities, park-like setting

Located in a park-like setting with convenient access off the I-990, Autumn Creek Apartments offer luxury living spaces and many amenities for those who want the comforts of home without the upkeep.

Managed by BMW Management Co. and Ashley Management Corporation, Autumn Creek offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with sizes from 900 to 1,290 square feet of living space. What’s unique about the 228-unit apartment complex is each resident has a private entry along with a private patio or balcony for enjoying the warm weather.

For the third year in a row, Autumn Creek was recognized among the top 5 percent of all the communities listed on ApartmentRatings.com to receive a 2018 Top Rated Apartment award for outstanding resident satisfaction ratings. The annual Top Rated awards recognize the highest-rated apartment communities in the United States, as determined by an analysis of exclusive ApartmentRatings.com data.

Units feature an open floorplan with a kitchen, dining and living room arrangement. There is also convenient in-unit laundry appliances.

Flooring in many living, dining and kitchen areas is wood-style plank flooring, which provides a modern look and is easier to clean. It also offers residents the opportunity to create their own unique look with area rugs.

Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An island breakfast bar has room for seating.

Generous sized bedrooms can fit plenty of furniture, and each master bedroom includes a walk-in closet. The 2 bed/2 bath layouts also have an ensuite full bathroom with linen closet.

Some other apartment amenities include central A/C and convenient USB outlets. Oversized windows with custom faux-wood blinds make the homes feel bright and spacious. Depending on the building, some units have a gas fireplace.

Autumn Creek is also committed to environmental leadership, and has earned the EPA’s Energy Star certification for superior energy performance by installing energy efficient fixtures in units.

The Ultimate Technology Package is available to residents too, and can save them up to 60 percent off retail pricing for high-speed, wireless internet, two set-top boxes and digital cable, all for $65 additional to the monthly rent.

The community amenities really make Autumn Creek stand apart from most. The clubhouse has been recently re-designed with a TV lounge that’s perfect for entertaining when residents need more space for a get-together or special event. Autumn Creek also hosts its own resident social events so neighbors can get to know each other better.

The setting is peaceful, and for those who enjoy the outdoors, Autumn Creek features lush landscaping with a scenic koi pond, waterfall and gazebo.

The saltwater pool with sun deck has a nearby picnic area with charcoal grills and two community playgrounds, including a separate toddler playground.

The community also features a business center with a private room to work or meet with clients. The center is open until 10 p.m. and has computer, scanning/fax capabilities and whiteboards.

The community has its own basketball/sports court as well as a 24-hour fitness gym featuring a new Peloton bike.

Furry friends are welcome at Autumn Creek, including dogs (weight and breed limits) and of course, service dogs as well with documentation. There is an on-site dog park and coming soon, a pet spa where residents can wash their pets. During the summer, the community hosts “Yappy Hours.”

Other amenities enjoyed by residents: 24/7 customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance, on-site maintenance, package acceptance and concierge services.

Autumn Creek is located in the Williamsville school district, just minutes from the University at Buffalo and the CrossPoint Business Park (home to Geico, Fidelis and Citigroup).

Just off the I-990, gain quick access to the NY State Thruway with points east and west, as well as the I-190 heading downtown. Residents are close to restaurants, shopping and grocery stores along Transit Road.

Autumn Creek is a smoke-free community. Rents start at $1,230 and include trash removal. Garage and storage units are available for an extra fee.

Autumn Creek offers some furnished apartment homes too. For information about renting, to take a virtual tour or to visit the model, call 716-241-4168, or visit autumncreekapartmentlife.com. Online live chats are available too.