Astronics acquires Texas company for $22 million

Peter Gundermann, chairman, CEO and president of Astronics. (News file photo)
Astronics Corp. has acquired Freedom Communication Technologies for $22 million in cash.

Freedom Communication Technologies, based in Kilgore, Texas, is a developer and manufacturer of communication test equipment for the land-based mobile radio test market.

Last year, the company recorded $11 million in revenue. It is expected to contribute about $10 million in revenue to Astronics during the second half of this year.

"The acquisition gives us a stronger market position in the radio test arena, a strong brand for our offerings and a larger addressable market," said Peter Gundermann, chairman, president and CEO of Astronics, an East Aurora-based aircraft lighting and electronics manufacturer.

