McKinley pitcher Alexander Johnson signs with Cincinnati Reds

Alexander Johnson has started his professional baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds.

A Reds spokesman confirmed Monday that Johnson, who graduated from McKinley High School last month, has signed with the organization. He has reported to the Reds' facility in Arizona.

The Reds selected Johnson, a 6-foot-6-inch, 220-pound pitcher, in the 36th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft in June, at No. 1,074 overall.

Johnson will be assigned to the Arizona Reds of the Arizona League, Cincinnati's rookie-league team in Goodyear, Ariz. The Reds did not disclose the terms of Johnson's initial contract.

The Reds had until July 15 to sign Johnson, a right-hander who also considered playing junior-college baseball.

Johnson is believed to be the first player since McKinley’s Doug Zavodny in 1972 to be drafted by an MLB team out of a Buffalo public school.

Johnson is also the eighth high school player in the past seven years to be selected from a Western New York high school. He’ll join a list that includes current professional prospects Charlie Mack (Williamsville East), Leugim Castillo (Lancaster) and Dan Dallas (Canisius).