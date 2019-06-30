Vet Rivera's home-run show helps bury Bisons

Veteran catcher Rene Rivera, who had hit only 85 home runs in 957 previous minor league games, blasted three on Sunday for the Syracuse Mets in a 10-4 rout of the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field.

The 35-year-old Rivera, who made his major league debut at the age of 20 in 2004 with Seattle and has appeared in games for eight different big-league teams, teed off against Bisons starter Conor Fisk in each of his first two at-bats and finished the day with a leadoff drive off Jordan Romano in the ninth inning as the Mets salvaged the third game of the three-game series.

Rivera, who played 68 games for the Bisons in 2009, drove in four of the 10 Syracuse runs. In his other two at-bats, Rivera grounded out and struck out.

Rivera became the third opponent to enjoy a three-homer game this season against a Buffalo pitching staff that has been giving up homers at almost a two-per-game pace this season. In 506 major league games, Rivera has hit 40 homers. Mike Ford of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Brian O'Grady of Louisville also hit for the hat trick against the Herd earlier this year.

Travis Taijeron followed Rivera’s two-run shot to left in the first with a solo homer to center, and Luis Guillorme hit a two-run homer in the second off Fisk. Guillorme went 4 for 4 and scored three times for the Mets.

Five Syracuse pitchers limited the Bisons to eight hits, three by Bo Bichette who went 3 for 4 with a walk. The Bisons struck out 13 times.

The Bisons scored once in the fourth when Jordan Patterson crossed on an infield out by Michael De La Cruz. They cut the Syracuse lead to 7-4 in the fifth when they scored three times. Two of the runs came on a homer by Billy McKinney, his third of the season but first in his first game since coming back from Toronto last week.

Second-place Buffalo (42-39) remained four games in back of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the North Division because the RailRiders (46-35) dropped the finale of their series at Lehigh Valley, 10-7.

Lehigh Valley (38-41) comes to Sahlen Field for Monday night’s opener of a three-game series (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.). Lefty Ryan Feierabend (4-3, 6.23) is scheduled to start for the Bisons against right-hander Tyler Viza (1-7, 7.17). The teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday before the 6:05 p.m. series finale on Wednesday that includes the traditional Independence Eve Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert and fireworks show.