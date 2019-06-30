Sister Mary Norbert Stang, 94, teacher in Catholic elementary and high schools

May 11, 1925 – June 25, 2019

Sister Mary Norbert Stang, a teacher in Catholic elementary and high schools, died June 25 in the health care center at Fredonia Place of Williamsville in the former St. Mary of the Angels Motherhouse. She was 94.

Born Agnes Stang in Boston, N.Y., one of five children, she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Francis on Aug. 2, 1945.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in 1960 and received a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame in 1964. She also received numerous certificates, including certification for the National Association of Catholic Chaplains through the U.S. Catholic Conference.

Sister Mary Norbert taught elementary grades at St. Francis of Assisi, Visitation, St. James and St. Bartholomew schools in Buffalo, St. Christopher School in the Town of Tonawanda, St. Leo the Great School in Amherst and Nativity School in Harris Hill. She also taught at Bishop O’Hern High School, Archbishop Carroll High School and St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster.

After 26 years of teaching, she began a career in pastoral ministry for 10 years at St. Francis Hospital in Buffalo and Mercy Health and Rehab Center in Auburn. She completed her ministry in services to the Community at St. Mary of the Angels.

Survivors include a brother, Sylvester "Pete"; a sister, Beatrice; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel, 201 Reist St., Williamsville.