Canisius adds junior college transfer Majesty Brandon

Junior college guard Majesty Brandon has signed a letter of intent with the Canisius men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot Brandon spent the last two years at Monroe Community College in Rochester after graduating from Satellite Academy in the Bronx. He averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists this past season as a sophomore at Monroe and shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range. Brandon averaged 18.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Brandon joins 6-8 forward Corey Brown, a graduate transfer from Northern Arizona; 6-foot-10 forward Jacco Fritz, from the Netherlands who played at DME Academy in Florida; Armon Harried, a 6-4 guard from Baltimore; and Akrum Ahemed, a 6-foot-4 guard who played as a postgraduate at Scotland Campus Sports in Hackensack, N.J.