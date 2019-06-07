Texas Tech transfer Josh Mballa commits to UB basketball

Texas Tech forward Josh Mballa has verbally committed to the University at Buffalo, a source confirmed.

The 6-8 Mballa will need to sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules but will have three years of eligibility remaining.

His transfer was first reported by Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

Mballa appeared in 17 games last season, including Tech's victory against UB in the NCAA Tournament, and scored 13 points on the season in 57 total minutes. He is noted as a tough rebounder and defender.

Born in Michigan, Mballa grew up in France before returning to the United States for high school. Rivals had him ranked as a three-star recruit. He attended Putnam Science Academy and was on the school's national title team in 2018, a team that included St. Baonventure's Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi.

Mballa played for the French national team in the U17 World Championships and the U18 European Championships.