UB's Mark Alnutt appointed to NCAA Division I football committee

The NCAA has appointed University at Buffalo Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. His appointment will begin on July 1 and run through June 30, 2023.

The Football Oversight Committee oversees the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision, enhancing the development of the sport and making recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football. The committee prioritizes enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience, and promotes student-athletes' personal growth and leadership development. It works in conjunction with appropriate governance entities to provide solutions to issues affecting the health and safety of football student-athletes.

"I'm very honored to represent UB and the Mid-American Conference on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee," Alnutt said in a news release. "I look forward to working with the other committee members and the NCAA to continue to advance this sport through enhancing the student-athlete experience."

The committee supervises procedures for licensing of postseason bowls and qualifications and/or selection procedures for the FCS Championship. The committee reviews recommendations from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee and processes other issues related to the administration of the FCS championship. The committee provides direction to the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules governing the FBS and FCS.

Alnutt recently concluded his first year as athletic director at UB.