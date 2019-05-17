Letter: Trump overlooks horrors of life under Kim Jong Un

I was watching a news report the other night where President Trump was talking about his feelings for Kim Jong Un. He said that Kim sent him letters, “beautiful letters, great letters.” He then said, “and then we fell in love.”

Apparently, he does not realize that there are numerous prison or re-education camps in North Korea. The people there are serving up to life sentences at hard labor for expressing their political views, trying to practice Christianity, or something as trivial as not dusting off their pictures of prior members of the regime.

These prisoners are subjected to starvation, torture, rape and executions – men, women and children. And don’t forget about the third-generation rule. Where their relatives from three generations back are also going to the gulag for something their son did. One camp is 60 square miles in size and houses more that 15,000 human beings.

Kim Jong Un is a communist dictator, a crazy man who kills people for fun. Is Trump so blind and uncaring that this is unimportant to him? These are unacceptable human rights violations. Trump cares about a useless wall on the Mexican border, he cares about how popular he is. North Korea is up to its old tricks, firing two rocket tests in the last week.

We just took over one of its ships that was violating its sanctions. Relations between the two countries are not going to improve anytime soon. Remember Otto Warmbier? He was an American citizen who was beaten anf tortured into a coma and eventually died.

What about the 150,000 North Korean citizens who are being treated in a similar fashion? The president says “we fell in love”?

This is a flashback to the unspeakable horrors that occurred during World War II. Did FDR ignore those?

William Belz Jr.

Cheektowaga